Raymond Earl Clark was born in Santa Anna, Texas, on June 18, 1944, youngest of 6 children to Joe and Dorothy Clark. He passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 76 after a two-year battle with ALS. Raymond died peacefully in his home in Snohomish, Washington.

After graduating from high school, Ray's strong work ethic and desire to help his family lead him to attend Tarleton State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. He served 20 years in the Air Force, during which time the military paid for him to earn a Masters of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University. His military career included a tour to Cam Ranh Bay Air Force Base as Chief Forecaster during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force with the rank of Major.

Ray's military decorations and awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 devices, the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, the Air Force Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Returning to the States after his Vietnam tour, Ray met his future wife, Kassie, at a New Year's Eve party. He secured a kiss at midnight the first evening he met her. The next day he went back to Dallas, but started a letter-writing romance that lasted two years before culminated in a nearly 49-year marriage.

After his military career, Ray worked for Boeing for 20 years, primarily on the B-1B Program.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings. He is survived by his wife, his three children, and by his seven grandchildren.

Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to ALS.ORG, a non-profit group dedicated finding the cure for ALS, or as donations to his church: Christ the King Lutheran Church in Snohomish.

