Raymond Joseph Butterfield Raymond "Ray" Butterfield, 64, of Everett, WA, passed peacefully at home in his sleep on February 10, 2019. Ray was born April 17, 1954 in Everett. He retired after 40 years at Buse Timber and Sales in Everett. Ray is survived by Lori, his loving wife of 42 years and two sons, Joshua and Justin. He is also survived by his mother, Gladys "Chris" Lloyd, and brothers, Dennis (Diane) Butterfield and Jim (Lynette) Lloyd and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Wes Butterfield, step father, Harry Lloyd, father-in-law, James Cooper, and his niece, Allison Elwell. At Ray's request, there will be no services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond J. Butterfield.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
(425) 252-2244
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019