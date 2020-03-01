Raymond L. Gilbert Jr. (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion
1201 - 1st Street
Snohomish, WA
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th St
Kent, WA
Obituary
Raymond was born on March 7, 1935 to Raymond and Viola Gilbert. He passed on January 31, 2020. Ray was a member of the Sheet Metal Union, worked at Todd Ship Yards, instructor at Seattle Central and retired from Boeing. He is survived by daughters, Kathy Bowers, Debbie Ramsey, Sandy Gabert and Colleen Jones; brothers, Chuck and Wayne Gilbert; sisters, Jackie Cooper and Laura Leuze; seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Celebration of life, 1 - 3:00 Sunday, March 8, 2020, American Legion, 1201 - 1st Street, Snohomish, WA. Interment Tahoma National Cemetery, 9:45 am, March 9, 2020, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020
