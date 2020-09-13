1/1
Raymond Mayhew
1948 - 2020
Raymond Mayhew, known as Don amongst his family and friends, a life long resident of Snohomish, passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020 at his home at the age of 72. Don was born July 20, 1948 in Snohomish WA.
Don spent 15 years enjoying the woods of the Northwest logging, trucking and operating equipment for the Scott paper company.
Don's passion was running his sawmill and his equipment at his home with his son's. They made lots of lumber for neighbors and friends throughout the years.
Don went to work for Snohomish County Solid Waste Division as an equipment operator for 28 years and retired in 2010.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Betty, his sons Don (Idella), Paul (Karen), grandson Josh (Hailey), brother Rick (Kim) and sister Lisa (Kevin). Don was preceded in death by his Parents Ray and Norma Mayhew, his sisters Jo-ann and Pat and his Granddaughter Heather.
A celebration of his life will be held at his home on September 27, 2020 at 1:00PM. July 20, 1948 - August 31, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
at his home
