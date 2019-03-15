Raymond F. Sturtz Raymond Sturtz treasured husband, father and grand-father entered into eternal life on Thursday, February 28, 2019 while vacationing in Vermont. He was known to all for his unselfishness, kindness, compassion, humility and his ability to always make every person feel loved. He will be missed by all who have known him. Ray was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Lowell W. and Barbara (Gilbert) Sturtz on November 8, 1946. He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara; daughter, Ann (Travis) Nuss, step-children, Joseph (Monique), Brian (Teresa), Sean (Charity), Jessica (Anthony), Benjamin and Gabriel. He also leaves behind his brother, Steve (Kathy), sister, Connie (Bill) McDermott, sister-in-law, Sandy Sturtz and twelve grandchildren who were the light of his life.. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Marysville Foursquare Church, 11911 State St, Marysville, WA 98271.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2019