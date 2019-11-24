April 28,1938 - November 7, 2019 Raymond Thomas Strand passed away suddenly in Mount Vernon, WA, at age 81. A deeply caring husband and family man, his footprint of love and kindness will endure. Friends describe him as "a warm person you could drop in on, a vivid storyteller, a gourmet, talented woodcrafter, and thalassophile." Born in Ballard, WA in 1938, he attended Ballard High School class of '56, finished a Naval tour of duty, was on the rowing team at the University of Washington, and had thre adored children, Kim, Kristian and Karen, with his first wife, Judy Goulet. In '61 he joined IBM as a systems analyst and instructor. In '81 he opened his own business (Ray Strand and Associates) which specialized in complex billing software and maintenance for legal firms. A voracious reader, music lover, and sports enthusiast, Ray managed youth basketball teams and volunteered as a Scout Master. When not skiing, sailing or fishing with his life-long friend, Ted Hansen, he was creating 'tall-fish-tales' on some lazy river with Palmer and Perry Stangvik. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Judith Anne Strand; brother, Gordon Strand; three children; stepsons, Brad and Jeremy; eight wonderful grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as a broad network of extraordinary family and friends in America, Canada, Norway, and England. The unabashed Norwegian and "renaissance man in blue jeans" explored North America and the world. He was a creator of art, joy, laughter, and love that emanated from him like a lighthouse, guiding all who met him to safety and warmth. Raymond Thomas Strand will be buried at sea in 2020. He can be honored in memoriam by supporting NationalNordicMuseum.org; Northwest.SalvationArmy.org; WoundedWarriorProject.org/Disabled Veterans.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019