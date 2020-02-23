Raymond Dennis Tobler Nov. 25, 1942 - Feb. 18, 2020 Raymond was born November 25, 1942 to Emanuel and Emma Tobler in Everett, WA. It was Thanksgiving evening. He passed away on February 18, 2020 in Snohomish, WA. He was a resident at the Snohomish Chalet for many years. He was 77 years old. Raymond is survived by his brother, James (Sandy); sister, Donna Carsen (Richard); nieces: Teresa Flanders, Nicole Johnson and Jessie Maloney; nephews: Jeff and Dennis Pegrum, David Tobler and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, "Toby" and Emma; brother, Marvin; sister, Delores; and great-nephew, Steven Bell. Raymond loved his family. He loved animals, especially, cats and dogs. He especially enjoyed going to the fair and a good hamburger. We thank Ray's Delta family for the wonderful care he received. Funeral services will be held at Solie Funeral Home, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020