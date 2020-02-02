Raymond Urstad Raymond (Ray) Urstad passed on January 25, 2020. Ray was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Brigitte; step-daughter, Becky; and brother, Ken. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Norm) Beers; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA, 98036. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or MustLuvBoxersRescue, 17009 91st Dr. NE, Arlington, WA, 98223
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020