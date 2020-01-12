89 Years Young August 21, 1930 - January 2, 2020 Today, God called his faithful servant home. Though he will be greatly missed by his family and friends, we wish to celebrate his life. Ray was a man whose faith and family were the most important things in his life. He worked hard, made friends easily, always had a "Dad" joke to tell and loved sharing his life experiences with everyone he met. Ray is survived by his sons, Mark and Daniel Webber; and a host of extended family and friends. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m., with a Rosary to follow at 10:30 a.m., funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, with the reception immediately following the service in the café (noon). Holy Family Parish Church - 7045 120th Ave. NE - Kirkland, WA 98033. (425) 822-0295. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories at www.flintofts.com Flintoft's Funeral Home 425-392-6444
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020