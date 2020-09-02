Rea Ernest Avery Jr. 79 of Ocean Shores, Washington, passed away on August 26, 2020. Services will not be held at this time due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Rea was born in Patterson, New Jersey on March 9, 1941. He graduated from Everett High School and continued to enlist in the Navy as an aviation navigator 1959-1963. Rea was married to Marjorie on March 3, 1979; they were married 41 years. Rea worked for the Snohomish County PUD for 27 years, first as a mechanic and then later choosing to further his education and become an electrician for the Snohomish County PUD. After retiring, Rea made his home in Ocean Shores and opened Avery Locksmith which he enjoyed into his late 70's. He led an active retirement life, fishing, playing tennis, gardening, and walking his dogs. He was also actively involved in the local Elks for 27 years. Rea is survived by his wife Marjorie, a sister Carol Sprague in Florida, six children: Dianna Roach, Teresa Larew, Rea Avery III, Michael Thuirer, Christal Dixon, and James Avery, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Rea is preceded in death by both parents Rea Sr. and Margret Avery and brother Thomas Avery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to a charity of your choice.

