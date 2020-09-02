1/1
Rea Avery Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rea Ernest Avery Jr. 79 of Ocean Shores, Washington, passed away on August 26, 2020. Services will not be held at this time due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Rea was born in Patterson, New Jersey on March 9, 1941. He graduated from Everett High School and continued to enlist in the Navy as an aviation navigator 1959-1963. Rea was married to Marjorie on March 3, 1979; they were married 41 years. Rea worked for the Snohomish County PUD for 27 years, first as a mechanic and then later choosing to further his education and become an electrician for the Snohomish County PUD. After retiring, Rea made his home in Ocean Shores and opened Avery Locksmith which he enjoyed into his late 70's. He led an active retirement life, fishing, playing tennis, gardening, and walking his dogs. He was also actively involved in the local Elks for 27 years. Rea is survived by his wife Marjorie, a sister Carol Sprague in Florida, six children: Dianna Roach, Teresa Larew, Rea Avery III, Michael Thuirer, Christal Dixon, and James Avery, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Rea is preceded in death by both parents Rea Sr. and Margret Avery and brother Thomas Avery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to a charity of your choice.

March 9, 1941 - August 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved