Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711

Rebecca "Becky" Julieann Miller Rebecca "Becky" Julieann Miller, age 57, passed away on May 24, 2019. Becky was born on May 15, 1962 in Medford, Oregon to Lillian and Virgil Miller. She graduated from Crater Lake High School in the Class of 1980. Before settling in Washington, Becky lived in Oregon and Florida. While in Florida, Becky worked as a clerk for the Marion County Circuit Court system. After moving to Washington State to be near her sons and granddaughters, Becky owned and operated an antique store called Lil' Thrift in Arlington, WA. Ultimately, she went on to work in Purchasing for a local manufacturing company. Becky's greatest joy was being with her family. A wonderful cook, she hosted countless holiday dinners and family gatherings. Her family enjoyed her potato salad at every occasion possible. Becky loved walks in the woods with her granddaughters and antique shopping with her family. She had a wonderful eye for beauty in the world around her. She would always take gorgeous photos of landscapes, her grand-daughters, and her grand dogs. Often in her free time, she could be found restoring furniture that she had found in various shops. Becky had a marvelous ability to see potential in in all sorts of pieces. Friends and family always loved seeing her finished work. She was admired for her infectious smile, her mischievous sense of humor, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Becky's strong faith in the Lord helped her conquer the obstacles thrown her way. Above all, her love for her family shaped her life. Becky was a giver, and loved by many, especially by her sons who appreciated that she had worked so hard to provide for them. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Virgil, and her brother, Steve. Becky was a loving mother to Christopher (Jillian) and Jeffrey (Shawna) as well an adoring grandmother to Lily and Annabell. She was the adored daughter of her mother, Lillian, and cherished sister to her siblings, Chuck (Vicki), Sherril (Paul), Dale (Sophie) and Betty (Arnie). Becky also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. A memorial open house will be held in Marysville, Washington from 2-5pm on June 14, 2019 at Shaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Additionally, a funeral service will be held at Red Rock Cowboy Church in Central Point, Oregon, June 17, 2019 at 12pm.





