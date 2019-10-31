Rebecca Lumbard (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waltz Building
116 Ave B
Snohomish, WA
Obituary
Dec. 22, 1966 - Oct. 17, 2019 Rebecca Lumbard was born in Wichita, KS on December 22, 1966 and died suddenly after a long illness, at her home in Everett, WA on October 17, 2019. Rebecca has been struggling with Stage IV Colon Cancer and its treatments for over 5 years. Even then she made time to support the local Providence Hospice Center, providing comfort to Hospice patients with cute crocheted critters. Her warmth and generosity of spirit will be missed by everyone. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Jim; parents, Rich and Marolyn; and her younger sisters, Tammy, Valerie, and Karla; as well as a her many nieces and nephews. A memorial open house will be held at the Waltz Building at 116 Ave B, Snohomish, WA 98290 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 31, 2019
