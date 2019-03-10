Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Bohl (Gina) Guffey. View Sign

April 8, 1934 - February 18, 2019 Gina passed away peacefully February 18, 2019 at the age of 84, ending her battle with Dementia/Alzheimer's. Gina was born April 8, 1934 in Pierce County, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Catherine Bohl; sisters, Margaret (Martin) Deibert; Theresa (Lenard) Palmer; husband of 34 years, Corwin Guffey. She is survived by their combined seven children, daughter, Carla (Adam) Wack; sons, Verlan (Cindy) McCormack, Larry (Renee) MacDonald, Gary MacDonald, Bonnie (Troy) Gilkerson, Corinne (Charles) White; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and her nine siblings. She was a heart transplant recipient in 1989, number 48th for the University of Washington, which this year would have been her 30th year. She and her husband were involved members of the Moose, Eagles and Grange since the early '70s. Choir, quilting and crochet were her passions, earning blue ribbons at County Fairs. Always first to volunteer for any function, for a dozen years they cooked and served Friday Senior Lunch at the South Lake Stevens Grange Hall. Family gatherings, church and travel were what she enjoyed most. A Graveside Service will be held on her birthday, April 8, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. American Legion Cemetery 10406 Jordan Rd Granite Falls, WA 98252



