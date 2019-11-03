Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reid A. Wickham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reid A. Wickham, 72, of Kenmore, WA passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Reid was born in Logan, UT on October 23, 1946 and raised in Smithfield, UT, where he graduated from North Cache High School. Reid married Ileane Jensen in 1964. They had eight children together. They later divorced. In October 1988, he married Carol Crowley, who passed away from cancer in 2016. Reid worked in his younger years at Cache Valley Creamery and then as an engine builder (NHRA and NASCAR), welder and fabricator at Boeing and Genie Lift. In his free time, Reid enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, country music, working on cars and drag racing. Reid bravely fought Myasthenia Gravis for over 10 years and Stage 4 throat and pelvis cancer for the last five months, before peacefully passing away. He was a born fighter and refused to give up, showing everyone what it means to be strong. Reid was an incredible man and father, amazing auto mechanic and welder and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Reid was preceded in death by his father, Perry Jones Wickham, his mother, Anna Nyman Wickham, his brother, Perry Paul Wickham (Laretha) and grandson, Jordan Dale Adams-Wickham. Those left to cherish his memories include his children, Terry (Paula), Sidney (Norah), Evan, Bart (Courtney), Ken, Eva (Mike), Aaron (Tammy), Anna and 12 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who always considered him as part of their family.



