Reigh Franks Rockey August 26, 1937 - July 15, 2019 Reigh was born in Denver, CO. He was adopted by Clarence and Doris Rockey and spent his early years in Pueblo, CO. He moved, in his teens to Daly City, CA. He joined the Navy in 1955. He married and had two children, Mike and Leigh. He divorced and later married Joanne Platt. He retired from Jim Creek Naval Radio Station in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Mike, sister, Marie Russitano, and three step children, Jim and Jerry Platt, and Anne Winters. Reigh had 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Leigh. There will be no services at this time.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019