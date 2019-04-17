Rene` Lynn Duell-Herman Rene` L. Duell-Herman passed away in the early morning hours of Monday April 8, 2019, at the age of 58. Rene` is survived by her parents; daughter, Callie Smith, son-in-law, Ryan Smith; granddaughter, Colbie Smith; brother, Rick Duell, sister-in-law, Nancy Duell; nephew, Max Duell, and niece, Nikki Duell. Rene` was born in Everett, WA, on May 6, 1960, to Marty and Arlene Duell. Rene` graduated from Cascade High School in 1978, and continued to pursue an education in cosmetology at Everett Community College. In 1986 Rene` purchased the Robert Scott Salon and became a successful entrepreneur and business woman for 30 plus years. Rene's diagnoses with Breast Cancer in 2006 was devastating, but she still battled through treatment with courage, poise and determination to beat the relentless disease. Unfortunately the cancer continued to return taking a toll on Rene's overall health, resulting in a discovery of a brain tumor on Wednesday April 3, 2019, days before her passing. Rene` passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday April 8. A celebration of Life will be held on her Birthday May 6, 2019, at Lions Hall at Forest Park, 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd Everett 98201 from 2:30-6 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 17, 2019