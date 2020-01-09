Reza Heidari passed away December 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his sons, Michael, Sean and his partner, Laura Rathburn along with her children, Brittany and Stefan. Being the gifted jeweler he was, many people were impacted by his craft. From engagement rings to gold pendants, everyone was in awe of his work. He was forced to escape his homeland of Iran. His journey to the United States was long and arduous. These experiences amplified humbleness and generosity within him. Reza would help anyone in need with no hesitation. His family loved him. He was a great man, son, father, and role model. Always putting others first before himself. The family will be holding an open house at Luster Point Jewelers, 10320 State Route 532 on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00. Please come by and share a story. In lieu of flowers please donate to Reza's favorite charities: or Safe Harbor Free Clinic in Stanwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 9, 2020