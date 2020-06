Rhoda Marie Sluys passed away peacefully at home in Mukilteo overlooking the Puget Soundher favorite view, on June 18, 2020. She lived with breast cancer for 28 years.She will beremembered by her loved ones for her independence, giving heart, and sharp wit.She was born June 13, 1939 to Arie and Ellen Sluys in Sumas, Washington.She graduated fromMeridian High School in 1957 and attended Western Washington University. Looking back ather youth, Rhoda spoke of the few academic and athletic opportunities there were for youngwomen and decided to forge her own path in life and break through some of those barriers. Aftercollege, Rhoda worked for US Customs as Warehouse Officer and Inspector at the Port ofTacoma. She was promoted to the Port Director in Everett where she worked until retirement.Itis believed she was the first female Port Director for US Customs in the Seattle District.Rhoda traveled all over the world; she had several full passports. She loved to sightsee, tastelocal cuisines, and had mementos from her travels all over her home. She lived in Germany andItaly in the '60s and these two places were very close to her heart, especially in terms of food anddrink.Rhoda was a Seahawks season ticket holder since the franchise was founded in 1976 - the familyhas a big task of maintaining her legacy at all home games! She also cheered for the Universityof Washington Huskies and was frequently dressed in purple and gold. She loved her retired lifein Mukilteo and was involved in numerous local clubs. Rhoda built a life full of joy for herselfand loved to share it with those around her.Rhoda was predeceased by siblings William (Bill) Sluys, Edward Sluys, Eleanor Frost, JuneCruson and infant James Sluys; and is survived by sisters, AnnAdele Zeiger, Vangie Bevans,Esther Poyner, and Hazel Haggen. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.She was caredfor during her final illness by niece Marcie Rohwer and husband Bob Rohwer.Per Rhoda's wishes, no services will be held.There will be a dinner held in her honor atGiorgio's in Everett in early Fall pending reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until thatcan happen, share a meal and some drinks with your loved ones and cheers to Rhoda-she lovednothing more than a good party with her favorite people.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rhoda's honor to American Cancer Society MakingStrides: Team Breastie Friends & Family, 2911 Bond St. Unit 109, Everett, WA 98201 June 13, 1939 - June 18, 2020