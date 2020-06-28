Rhoda Marie Sluys passed away peacefully at home in Mukilteo overlooking the Puget Sound
her favorite view, on June 18, 2020. She lived with breast cancer for 28 years.She will be
remembered by her loved ones for her independence, giving heart, and sharp wit.
She was born June 13, 1939 to Arie and Ellen Sluys in Sumas, Washington.She graduated from
Meridian High School in 1957 and attended Western Washington University. Looking back at
her youth, Rhoda spoke of the few academic and athletic opportunities there were for young
women and decided to forge her own path in life and break through some of those barriers. After
college, Rhoda worked for US Customs as Warehouse Officer and Inspector at the Port of
Tacoma. She was promoted to the Port Director in Everett where she worked until retirement.It
is believed she was the first female Port Director for US Customs in the Seattle District.
Rhoda traveled all over the world; she had several full passports. She loved to sightsee, taste
local cuisines, and had mementos from her travels all over her home. She lived in Germany and
Italy in the '60s and these two places were very close to her heart, especially in terms of food and
drink.
Rhoda was a Seahawks season ticket holder since the franchise was founded in 1976 - the family
has a big task of maintaining her legacy at all home games! She also cheered for the University
of Washington Huskies and was frequently dressed in purple and gold. She loved her retired life
in Mukilteo and was involved in numerous local clubs. Rhoda built a life full of joy for herself
and loved to share it with those around her.
Rhoda was predeceased by siblings William (Bill) Sluys, Edward Sluys, Eleanor Frost, June
Cruson and infant James Sluys; and is survived by sisters, AnnAdele Zeiger, Vangie Bevans,
Esther Poyner, and Hazel Haggen. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.She was cared
for during her final illness by niece Marcie Rohwer and husband Bob Rohwer.
Per Rhoda's wishes, no services will be held.There will be a dinner held in her honor at
Giorgio's in Everett in early Fall pending reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until that
can happen, share a meal and some drinks with your loved ones and cheers to Rhoda-she loved
nothing more than a good party with her favorite people.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rhoda's honor to American Cancer Society Making
Strides: Team Breastie Friends & Family, 2911 Bond St. Unit 109, Everett, WA 98201 June 13, 1939 - June 18, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.