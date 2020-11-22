On Sunday, Nov 1, 2020, Dick quietly left this world to join his son Scott, in the afterlife. Dick was born in Ada, Minnesota in March, 1949 to parents Liz McGowen and Maurice Bowhall. The Bowhall family moved to Edmonds when Dick was young, around 1957. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1968. Dick loved working on cars, especially Corvairs. He was a long time member of Corvair clubs. His most recent prized purchase was a 1964 Corvair rampside pickup. He spent many years working as a drywaller. He even spent a month or more drywalling with a friend in Hawaii. While driving just about anywhere in Western Washington, Dick would have a story to tell about the drywalling job he did here, or the Corvair people he knew there.

Dick was a friendly and outgoing man who loved visiting with just about anyone. He had something to say about just about anything. One of granddaughter Kaleena's favorite memories is being pushed by grandpa on a swing in the backyard. They also had fun when he taught her how to ride quads on the driveway. Grandpa always had a nickname for Kaleena since she was little, "squirt" which was not only his favorite soda pop but the way he said it always made her giggle.

Dick was preceded in death by his Dad, his son, Scott, and brothers Art, Bob and Ron. He is survived by his mother, Liz, his wife of 50 years, Elaine, son Doug (Sabrina), granddaughter Kaleena Gabriel and her mother, Shannon, 2 great grandsons, Bentley and Mayson Gabriel and great granddaughter, Payton, who is expected sometime in January. He is also survived by his brothers Gerry, Elwood (Lavergne) and Larry (Becky), and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for next spring or summer in Lynnwood, WA. For more information, call Elaine or Doug.

March 25, 1949 - November 1, 2020