Richard A. (Dick) Davis March 6, 1946 – March 16, 2019 Our beloved Dick Davis passed away on March 16, 2019 due to heart surgery complications. Dick was born in Everett, WA to Adelma and Roy Davis. He married his bride of the past 52 years, Linda Strand, on September 2, 1966. They were blessed with children, Shelley Pack and Rick Davis. Dick graduated from Monroe High School '65 and joined the Marine Corp where he served in the Vietnam War. Always busy and hard at work, Dick's final career as proud owner of Davis Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning wove him into the hearts and homes of all he met. Founded in 1990 and operated for 28 years, Dick was proud to pass on his business to grandson, Ricky Davis. He will be forever missed by his wife, Linda; children, Shelley (Brett) and Rick (Kirsten); grandchildren, Chase, Kaitlyn, Camren, Cole, Ricky, Ryan; siblings, Chuck, Susan (Sonny), Bill; and many nieces and nephews. His family was his greatest joy. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Rock Church in Monroe, WA
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019