Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. "Dick" Davis. View Sign

Richard A. (Dick) Davis March 6, 1946 – March 16, 2019 Our beloved Dick Davis passed away on March 16, 2019 due to heart surgery complications. Dick was born in Everett, WA to Adelma and Roy Davis. He married his bride of the past 52 years, Linda Strand, on September 2, 1966. They were blessed with children, Shelley Pack and Rick Davis. Dick graduated from Monroe High School '65 and joined the Marine Corp where he served in the Vietnam War. Always busy and hard at work, Dick's final career as proud owner of Davis Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning wove him into the hearts and homes of all he met. Founded in 1990 and operated for 28 years, Dick was proud to pass on his business to grandson, Ricky Davis. He will be forever missed by his wife, Linda; children, Shelley (Brett) and Rick (Kirsten); grandchildren, Chase, Kaitlyn, Camren, Cole, Ricky, Ryan; siblings, Chuck, Susan (Sonny), Bill; and many nieces and nephews. His family was his greatest joy. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Rock Church in Monroe, WA



Richard A. (Dick) Davis March 6, 1946 – March 16, 2019 Our beloved Dick Davis passed away on March 16, 2019 due to heart surgery complications. Dick was born in Everett, WA to Adelma and Roy Davis. He married his bride of the past 52 years, Linda Strand, on September 2, 1966. They were blessed with children, Shelley Pack and Rick Davis. Dick graduated from Monroe High School '65 and joined the Marine Corp where he served in the Vietnam War. Always busy and hard at work, Dick's final career as proud owner of Davis Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning wove him into the hearts and homes of all he met. Founded in 1990 and operated for 28 years, Dick was proud to pass on his business to grandson, Ricky Davis. He will be forever missed by his wife, Linda; children, Shelley (Brett) and Rick (Kirsten); grandchildren, Chase, Kaitlyn, Camren, Cole, Ricky, Ryan; siblings, Chuck, Susan (Sonny), Bill; and many nieces and nephews. His family was his greatest joy. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Rock Church in Monroe, WA Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close