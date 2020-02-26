Richard Allen Hughes 1937 2020 Rich of Arlington, WA, passed away on January 10, peacefully at home under Hospice of Providence, Everett, WA. He was born April 28, in Bellingham, WA, to Wilmer Sheets Hughes and Juanita Jean Bodine. He grew up in North Lakewood on a 40 acre farm and attended grade school there. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1955. He attended Everett Community College and last year was inducted to the Hall of Fame for the 1957 track and field team in pole vault that won the state championship. He attended the U of W and worked in the accounting field until his retirement in 2010. He served his country in Germany for two years in 1965 with the 7th artillery. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; twin boys, Timothy Jay and Theodore Allen; sister, Janet Hughes and eight grand children. After his family, he enjoyed coaching youth baseball, basketball, skiing, golf, camping and enjoyed watching his two granddaughters play soccer. We will celebrate his life this summer at our 38th Bodine Family reunion. We would like to thank the special caregivers that attended to his needs and Providence In Home Care. At Rich's request please make a memorial gift to American Diabetes or a .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2020