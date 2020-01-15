Richard Allen Prouty Richard (Dick) Allen Prouty, 89, of Arlington, WA died surrounded by family on January 9, 2020. Dick was born on August 25, 1930 in Inglewood, CA. He graduated from Pullman High School in 1948 and WSC, now known as WSU, in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. During the Korean War, Dick served his Country from 1952 to 1954 as a 1st Lieutenant. In 1962, he earned a master's degree at the UW and became a Registered Professional Engineer. Dick's passion was teaching, and he was a gifted counselor. As a professor at the UW, Shoreline and Everett Community Colleges, countless students benefited from Dick's ability to teach engineering and mentor. While attending WSU, Dick met the love of his life, Shirley Andrews. They married in 1954 and spent the next 65 years building four homes and raising a family. Dick was the Director of the Science Olympiad where high school students competed in science events; for 20 years he and Shirley organized competitions at locations throughout Washington and the nation. Dick and Shirley also served the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum and explored the County in their Dutch Star motorhome, logging over 125,000 miles. Dick and Shirley's daughter, Janice Goehrs, passed away in 1995. Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Sue (Brad) Robertson and sons, Keith (Wendy) Prouty, Allen (Roberta) Prouty and Jim (Cindy) Prouty. Dick is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Arnold Andrews, nieces and nephews and others considered as family like Radomir Milosavljevic and the Luangraths. He touched the lives of so many and he will be greatly missed. Service is at 1pm this Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1424 172nd St. NE, Marysville, WA 98271. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Everett Community College Foundation for scholarship purposes.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020