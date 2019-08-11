Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Alfonso Mestis. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

December 19, 1953-June 14, 2019 "When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men." On Friday, June 14 , 2019, Richard Alphonso Mestis, loving husband and stepfather of three children, passed away at the age of 65. Rick was born December 19, 1953 in San Diego, CA to Lola Mestis and Anthony Moreno. He entered the Marine Corps May 28, 1975 and left to take care of his mother upon the sudden death of his stepfather. He met and fell in love with Jackie Volkman, the true love of his life. They married May 28, 1983 and were inseparable until her death June 24, 2017. Rick began his employment with the Washington State Patrol June 7, 1982 as a Communications Officer 1 in Everett, WA. He retired as a Communications Officer 3, November 8, 2016 after providing 34 years of service to the Washington State Patrol and the citizens of Washington State. Rick had a passion for reading, movies, and bird watching. He was known for his quick wit, precocious desire to learn, as well as a kind and compassionate spirit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie. Rick is survived by his cousin, Sylvia Robles; stepdaughter, Jill Marsden; stepsons, Michael Volkman (Jamie), Gary Volkman (Desiree); and grandsons, David, Cameron, and Jacob. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.





