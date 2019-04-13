Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Alvin Miller. View Sign

April 25, 1931 - April 1, 2019 Richard Alvin Miller was born April 25, 1931 in Cortez, CO to Richard Horace Miller and Mary Marguerite Kilcoyne. Richard's life journey was peacefully completed on April 1, 2019 at the family home in Bothell, WA at the age of 87 years. Richard was especially proud of his Irish ancestry, always joking and wise-cracking with his wonderful unique sense of humor. His grandmother, Annie Agnes O'Hair, and grandfather, Austin John Kilcoyne, immigrated separately from County Mayo, Ireland, met, married and homesteaded in Dolores County, CO. Richard attended schools in Cahone, CO; graduated from Spanish Fork High School, UT; taught school in Disappointment, CO; farmed with his grandparents in Cahone, served in the Air Force 1952-1956; and attended Wichita State University. He was employed at Boeing for over 35 years, as mechanic, electrician, flight line lead, and supervisor. Richard loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, boating and camping. He was a privately devout, religious man and lived his life true to himself, his values and his maker. He valued most of all, his family and always was an example of a family man, as taught by his mother. His grandparents, Austin, Annie and Herman Brose; his brother, Austin Emmett Miller; and his parents all pre-deceased Richard. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth (Curtis) Miller; son, Austin Lynn (Janet) Miller; son, Richard Glenn (Mary) Miller; five grandchildren, Melinda Anne (Randy) Cox, Austin Corey (Alyssa) Miller, Jessica Rose Miller, Whitney Grace Miller, Victoria Marie Miller; and five great grandchildren, Ashley Taylor Langlois, Amber Lynn Langlois, Austin John Miller, Andrew Ethan Miller and Alexander Edward Cox; two sisters, Shirley (Paul) Davis and Pat (Richard) Knuckles. Richard endured extremely difficult health issues during his life journey, surviving only by his strong determined will to live. We know Richard is now happy, at peace, (gone fishing and gardening to his heart's content) and that we will reunite again with him one day. A delayed service is tentatively planned for latter June as an Irish Wake at Clearview, WA.



