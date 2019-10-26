Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard. Birkenbuel Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard E. Birkenbuel Jr. Sept 10,1948 Oct. 14,2 In the early morning of October 14, my beloved husband Dick Birkenbuel lost his valiant battle against AML. He adored his children and grandkids and was a devoted and loving friend to many. He passed serenely at home, in his bed, as was his wish. Dick was born into an Air Force family where he thrived as they moved around the world. One of his best childhood memories was living in Japan after the war, his first encounter with an ancient culture. He continued his affection for foreign cultures by serving in Barbados in the Peace Corp. He was a fighter from birth as he survived a surgery for pyloric stenosis as a four pound infant. This was only the first of Dick's nine lives! After his family settled in Washington, Dick attended Meadowdale H.S. where he was lucky to make lifelong friends. He always had the gift of gab. Dick fell in love with construction at a young age. He attended the building construction program at the U. of W. and blossomed from there. Along with his partner, Jay and their extraordinary team, Dick built Albrecht Birkenbuel, Concrete Construction, which has added function and beauty to the skyline of the Pacific Northwest for the last 30 years. Dick was an innovator who loved technology. He helped bring his team and company into the computer age, which contributed to their success. It is difficult to sum up such a big personality. Dick accepted the great adventure of life and sucked the marrow out of every bone. He loved art, literature, gardening, traveling, snowboarding and ideas big and small. And his love of dogs was also well known! Dick never met a stranger and enjoyed telling his many stories. He was one of a kind and his generosity is legend. Dick touched many lives and made his life matter. On the morning of his death, a bald eagle appeared and soared over our home. I know his spirit bird was there to lead Dickie into Valhalla to be welcomed by the warriors who have gone before. Dick is survived by, Susan, his wife of 40 years. He was proud of his son, Zack, wife, Aliki and grandkids, Cole and Luke. His much loved son, Darin is following in his Dad's footsteps as a journeyman carpenter. Dick considered his "bonus son" Martin, wife, Erika and Baby Ana June as his family. He was also proud to be "Dad" to niece, Ali. Lastly, Dick is survived by his brother, Jim, his wife, Gael; sister, Carol and husband, Steve. Dick will be dearly missed.



Richard E. Birkenbuel Jr. Sept 10,1948 Oct. 14,2 In the early morning of October 14, my beloved husband Dick Birkenbuel lost his valiant battle against AML. He adored his children and grandkids and was a devoted and loving friend to many. He passed serenely at home, in his bed, as was his wish. Dick was born into an Air Force family where he thrived as they moved around the world. One of his best childhood memories was living in Japan after the war, his first encounter with an ancient culture. He continued his affection for foreign cultures by serving in Barbados in the Peace Corp. He was a fighter from birth as he survived a surgery for pyloric stenosis as a four pound infant. This was only the first of Dick's nine lives! After his family settled in Washington, Dick attended Meadowdale H.S. where he was lucky to make lifelong friends. He always had the gift of gab. Dick fell in love with construction at a young age. He attended the building construction program at the U. of W. and blossomed from there. Along with his partner, Jay and their extraordinary team, Dick built Albrecht Birkenbuel, Concrete Construction, which has added function and beauty to the skyline of the Pacific Northwest for the last 30 years. Dick was an innovator who loved technology. He helped bring his team and company into the computer age, which contributed to their success. It is difficult to sum up such a big personality. Dick accepted the great adventure of life and sucked the marrow out of every bone. He loved art, literature, gardening, traveling, snowboarding and ideas big and small. And his love of dogs was also well known! Dick never met a stranger and enjoyed telling his many stories. He was one of a kind and his generosity is legend. Dick touched many lives and made his life matter. On the morning of his death, a bald eagle appeared and soared over our home. I know his spirit bird was there to lead Dickie into Valhalla to be welcomed by the warriors who have gone before. Dick is survived by, Susan, his wife of 40 years. He was proud of his son, Zack, wife, Aliki and grandkids, Cole and Luke. His much loved son, Darin is following in his Dad's footsteps as a journeyman carpenter. Dick considered his "bonus son" Martin, wife, Erika and Baby Ana June as his family. He was also proud to be "Dad" to niece, Ali. Lastly, Dick is survived by his brother, Jim, his wife, Gael; sister, Carol and husband, Steve. Dick will be dearly missed. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close