Richard D. Compton Richard (Rick) Douglas Compton, 69, of Marysville, WA passed away on December 19, 2019 in Everett, WA. He was born on December 18, 1950 in Wenatchee, WA to Merle and Charlene Elam. At the age of 5 he was adopted by Jerry Compton when his Mother remarried. Rick spent his early years playing with his younger sister, Pam, fishing with his Dad, cub scouts and all the other things young boys enjoy. As Rick and Pam grew, the family became very involved with the Wenatchee Youth Circus where Rick played in the band, Pam walked tight wire and juggled, Jerry was a clown and Charlene spent time sewing costumes. Dedication to this group became an adventure that led the family to performing at many venues both locally and several nearby states. In his teen years Rick worked local jobs for gas money and then, with good friend Doug, spent weekends drag racing the streets of Wenatchee. At the end of his high school days Rick left Wenatchee to join the Navy and was stationed in Southern California where he met and married his first wife, Carolyn. The late 1970's brought him home to Washington where he worked as a long-haul truck driver. It was during that time that he met Debra and Martin. They married in 1981 and have enjoyed living in Marysville until his passing. Although 30 plus years of driving sometimes meant spending days/weeks on the road he helped provide a comfortable, loving home for his family. In his retirement years he enjoyed shooting at Skagit Arms, collecting old and new knives, Saturday morning breakfasts with special friend, Dick, sitting around listening to his favorite jazz and blues musicians and watching Detective Kenda on tv. He will be forever missed by his wife, Debra; son, Martin Peoples and wife, Vanessa of Pasadena, CA; two much loved- almost teen grandsons, Milo and Moses Peoples; mother Charlene Compton, Wenatchee; sister, Pam Hamilton and husband, Warren of Orlando, FL; and special niece, Kristin Hamilton and wife, Angela Siple of Mountlake Terrace, WA. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Merle Elam and Jerry Compton as well as his best friend, Marv Holcomb. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on January 4, 2020 (nursery provided) at Peace Lutheran Church (1717 Larson Road), Silvana, WA. Internment will be held on a later date at the historical Little White Church on the Hill. May there always be peace to his memory.



