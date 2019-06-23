Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. (Dick) Dye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 6, 1937 - June 16, 2019 Richard (Dick) D. Dye passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 6, 1937 in Sedro Woolley, WA to Norman and Bernice Dye. The family moved to North Everett, WA in 1940. In 1948, they moved next door to the Strege clan, where he met his future wife, Joanne. Dick graduated from Everett High in 1955 and served in the US Navy SeaBees (11) until 1959, when he married the girl next door, Joanne, his lifelong sweetheart. Dick worked for Darigold, Cascade Bottling, 7up Bottling and retired from Pepsi in 1996. He loved gardening, fishing, hiking, camping, hunting and backyard parties. The most important thing in his life was FAMILY. Everyone was welcomed into his family. He was a great storyteller (and listener) and left us with many stories to tell. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; his brother, Bob (Alice); his wife of almost 60 years, Joanne; his five children, Bob (Shawni), Nancy (Jim), Dave (Kim), Denise (Doug), Bill (Lori); his nine grandchildren, Allan (Rachel), Andrew, Keith (Amy), Sara, Allie (Jordan), Mitch, Tom, Megan, Ky; and his four great-grandchildren, Eevee, Alex, Aubrey, and Emma. His father, Norman; and sister, Linda; preceded him in death. In honor of his final wish, please join us for his Going Away Party at the Everett Elks Club on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of gifts the family requests that memorials be made to Seattle Humane, US National Parks, Providence Hospice, or The .



