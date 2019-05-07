Richard DeWayne Seay Richard Seay, 54, left this world on May 2, 2019 in a tragic boating accident at Deception Pass. He was doing what he loved best, fishing with his good friend, Mike Powers. Richard led a full life, enjoying the outdoors, working on his home and being with friends, family and his beloved dog, Zia. Richard is survived by his mother, Cynthia Seay, sister, Carrie Sharpe, girlfriend, Lisa Mackenzie plus many cousins, aunts and uncles. A celebration of his life will be on May 11, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at 13233 3rd Ave. N.E., Tulalip, WA 98271. Parking on street with driveway parking reserved for handicapped.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 7, 2019