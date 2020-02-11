Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard DeFrancesco. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Dick) James DeFrancesco Dec. 7, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2020 Richard (Dick) James DeFrancesco, 73, of Everett, WA, passed away February 9, 2020 due to injuries sustained from being hit by a car while walking near his home. Dick was born to Theresa and James on December 7, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA. He spent his early childhood in Pennsylvania prior to moving with his family to California. He graduated with a Masters degree in Counseling Psychology from UCSB. Shortly after, he met Donna who would become his wife in 1973. After the birth of Lisa, their first child, they moved to Washington state where Kathryn was born. During his career he had the opportunity to do many things, ultimately finding much joy in his work as a commercial appraiser. He was very active in church and community and loved racquet sports, automobiles, and kayaking. He and Donna enjoyed traveling and visiting with their many friends, but the greatest joy of his life was spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughters: Lisa Castaneda (Cesar) and Kathryn Gudmunson (Nathan); grandchildren: Vincent, Tyson, Jackson, Karina and Aria; and siblings: Thea DeFrancesco and John DeFrancesco. A celebration of Dick's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m, at Unity in Lynnwood, 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood, WA 98037. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Dick's name to a .





