Richard Douglas Sheppard 50, of Arlington went home to be with our savior on Sunday, October 25th 2020 after a horrific motorcycle accident.
Richard was known for his love of God, his family, Country, and motorcycles. A proud patriot, he served in the United States Army. Married the love of his life and had 2 beautiful children.
He participated and volunteered in many charity organizations and his church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed time outside in nature camping or exploring. He also enjoyed building, and doing wood projects as well as working on cars. Richard was also known for his awsome BBQ ribs and homemade mead. Richard had an ability to make you laugh, knack for honesty (even if the truth was hard to hear) and loud personality. He loved kids and was proud to be a uncle.
Richard will be remembered as a man whom Glory to God was his focus! He was willing to help anyone who needed it. His impact on friends and family is greater then he will ever know. Loved beyond measure he will truly be missed. However, we take comfort in knowing that we will see him again for those who believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. "The Lord is near the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18
He is proceeded in death by his mother Mary Ogle, Mother in Law Karen Cook. Brother Edward Sheppard, Nephew Edward Sheppard JR, as well as many other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Heather Sheppard of Arlington, son Ryan (Alicia, Sawyer) Sheppard of Arlington and daughter Amanda (Matt) Burt of Montana. Father Ron Sheppard SR and Father in Law Marty Cook, and Step Dad, Allen Ogle all of Arlington. Sister's Jody (Mark) Felton of Sedro-Woolley, Terrie (Mike) Scarsella and Brother Ronald (Tansy) Sheppard JR of Arlington. Sister-in-Law Hollie (Jeff) Bernhardt as well as many Neices, Nephew and Cousins whom he loved.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Wounded Warriors
. Till we meet again, we will love and miss you from a far. Rest in Peace Hooah! June 18, 1970 - October 25, 2020