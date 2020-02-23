Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Brager. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Career railroader and long-time resident of Marysville, Washington, Richard Brager passed away at home joining the love of his life in heaven on Valentine's Day. Dad's endearing love for Mom grew stronger every day of their 67 year marriage and continued to grow after Mom passed last year. Dad was born October 10, 1932 in Hixton, Wisconsin. When Dad was a young boy his family moved to Oregon and as Dad entered high school the family moved to a small farm on Whidbey Island, Washington. Dad attended Langley High School, where he played football, and became the luckiest man alive when he met Mom. Following their marriage the family moved to Empire, Oregon where Dad worked in a lumber mill. The family moved to Everett, Washington where Dad worked in a lumber mill, Nord Door and then his dream job with the Great Northern Railroad. They found the perfect place to raise the four boys just outside Marysville, in Sunnyside. Dad enjoyed working for the railroad and would teach life values by sharing lively work stories with the family. Along with the railroad Dad worked multiple jobs to provide "penger, penger" for the family and fix up the old farmhouse. Dad worked at a local dairy farm, painted houses, and was always there to help a neighbor, family or friend in need. Whether mowing the yard, gardening, stretching barbed wire, splitting wood, painting the house, helping with canning or remodeling the home, Dad led by example and instilled a strong work ethic into his sons. Dad was devoted to family and retired from the railroad to help Mom with her successful battle against cancer. Dad loved the outdoors and vacations usually included camping and fishing. Dad taught us how to fish, shoot and the art of mole hunting with a shotgun. Dad was very outgoing and was happy to share life stories and pride for his family with everyone he met. Dad loved visiting with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dad had a great singing voice and happily sang a wide array of ditties for everyone's enjoyment. Richard is survived by sons, Brian, Jeff (Lorri) and Kevin (Lisa); nine grand children, 12 great-grand children; sister, Alice Kemmerich and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank UW Medicine Doctor and friend, Douglas Paauw for the decades of excellent medical care. Details for a celebration of Richard's life will be shared with family and friends at a later date.



