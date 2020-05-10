July 11, 1943 - April 29, 2020 Richard Ellis Kennard, a resident of Snohomish, passed away April 29, 2020. Richard was born July 11, 1943 in Seattle, WA to Milton and Valerie Kennard. He was a Senior Lead pipe man for the Seattle Water Dept for 33 years before his retirement. He served five years in the Red Cross and was on a disaster action team, going to house fires and also served as co-coordinator of the home fire protection campaign, installing free smoke detectors in homes. He had deep love for his wife, son, three grandsons and daughter in law, along with a strong faith in Christ. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Kennard; his son, Rob (Liz); and three grandsons, Cannon, Jaxon and Hudson. He also had two nieces and one nephew and their families.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.