Richard was born in Tulsa OK on October 30, 1941 and passed away peacefully at his home in Snohomish WA on November 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his son Frank (William) and is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 54 years, Regena (Jeanne), siblings Jim, Jackie, Patsy and Sharon, children Richard Jr., Alyssa, Mary, and granddaughters Jessie and Kelly Teegarden.

He will always be remembered as a loving family man and will be greatly missed. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

October 30, 1941 - November 7, 2020