Richard Halberstadt
1948 - 2020
On Aug. 8th, Rich went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Belvidere, Ill. lived in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved to Marysville, WA where he lived most of his life. Right out of high school he served in the Air Force. In 1971 he married Alice Decoteau. Rich worked for Everett Public Schools as an HVAC specialist. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Richard Jon Jr. Rich leaves his wife Alice and children: Amy Bongiorno (Joe), Rachel Halberstadt, and Jacob Halberstadt. Grandchildren: Hailey Halberstadt and Giuseppe and Marco Bongiorno and sisters Deborah Decoteau (Ray) and Carole Kolander. Helping others was his passion, and serving his savior was his mission.

October 10, 1948 - August 8, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
