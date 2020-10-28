Richard "Dick" Hammer, 92, went to be with his Lord on October 17, 2020.

Dick is survived by his wife, Margie of 72 years of marriage; two sons, one daughter, and spouses, Mr. Jeff and Wanda (Sunny) Hammer, Mr. Bradley and VickiJean Vette, and Mr. Rick and Priscilla Hammer, along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

After proudly serving our nation in WWII, Dick spent his efforts as a father and husband working as a woodsman/logger. He competed and placed in various log shows and competitions in many states, as well as Canada. Dick was also one of the founding members of the Crossroads Quartet.

There is yet to be a measure that determines the amount of joy he expressed in spending time with family and friends.

John 14:1-6 "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. 4 And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. 5 Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? 6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."

We love you papa. Rest in peace.

Dick has made the request of no memorial service. Please share memories of Dick and sign the online guestbook at www.lemleychapel.com.

December 12, 1927 - October 17, 2020