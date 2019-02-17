Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dec. 16, 1932 - Feb. 7, 2019 Richard (Dick) Harley Heinzen (Ricardo) of Palm Springs, California, our cherished father, left us unexpectedly to begin his next adventure on February 7, 2019. He was born on a homestead in Garrison, North Dakota on December 16, 1932. Raised on a farm without electricity or running water. The sixth child, of seven, from a strong breed of depression survivors. The family moved to Washington State for better opportunities when our father was five years old. He attended Perpetual Help in Everett and served as an altar boy for many years. He attended St. Edward's Seminary for two years then went to Odea but graduated from Everett High. He then served in the armed forces, stationed in Korea during the Korean War . Upon return, he worked many jobs including fishing in Alaska. He served a four year apprenticeship as a machinist at Sumner Iron Works. He married Lynda Brune, his adoring wife and partner of 32 years. Together they raised a loving family of six children on a small farm in the Penny/Mill Creek area. He worked hard providing for his family and became a Longshoreman in 1964. In 1967 he was awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal for saving the life of a Japanese crewman who had fallen off the ship and was severely injured. Our father dove overboard under difficult circumstances and rescued him. He continued working on the waterfront until his retirement at the age of 73. In 1973 he and our mother opened Ricardo's Mexican Dining on Rucker Avenue and operated a lively and successful restaurant and bar for 20 some years. This truly being dads great passion. He enjoyed the hard work and even harder play. His great joy was investing in people. He provided inspiration and opportunity to countless young adults that were influenced by his difficult work standards, and became better people because of it. The environment that Ricardo's created became a home to a generation of close relationships that continue to this day. He exposed us to a wide range of rich and meaningful experiences. Always involving a host of beloved family, friends, and characters from all sectors of humanity. Leaving us all with treasured memories. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Kathryn Heinzen; his first wife, Lynda; his sister, Marie Sullivan; brothers, Ray, Howard, Paul and John Heinzen; and his grandson, Joel. He leaves behind his longtime love, Fran Brucker; her three daughters, Jamie, Jody (Preston) Hawk and Julie (Nick) Streeter. Fran has brought our dad much joy these last 25 years and we are blessed to have her and the girls as family. He leaves behind his six children, Toni, Rick, Nick (Sevrena), Joni (Greg) Appert, Marc and Jill (Kevin) Adams; his brother, Don (Pat) Heinzen of Spokane; Nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, inlaws, outlaws and lifelong friends. Especially the whole beloved Bob Perin family. Along with the extended Ricardo's family and coworkers on the docks that so enriched his life. He was a man of many outstanding qualities and of course his share of faults. One, being he was proud of his prowess in the ability to drink volumes of anything. He also had a lifelong affair with gambling, spending countless days at Longacres racetrack. He was adventurous and daring, loyal and optimistic, often giddy as a child. He loved to travel and in the last ten years or so, made at least a dozen trips out of the country. At the time of his death, he had flights booked for a trip to Portugal in March. He was one to lead, not to follow. He had keen insight, a sharp wit and tongue and was intent on the truth. He was generous to all, providing opportunity and a hand up to many with a heart for the vulnerable. He was a man among men, chivalrous and charming with women. A fiercely independent thinker, his was a life well lived. He certainly got his money's worth in life and seemed to leave on his own terms. He did not complain about his lot or circumstances, but considered himself blessed and seized his opportunities. He enjoyed life in a way many only envision. He left us with much, but longing for more.. No funeral or service planned at his request. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Tentatively planned at the Everett Yacht Club for Saturday March 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. All are welcome to attend. More information to come at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019

