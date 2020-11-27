1/1
Richard Herbert
1946 - 2020
A very good friend and a man of God, Richard A. Herbert, who loved our Lord was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven early Friday morning Nov. 6, 2020.

He was born August 21, 1946. Richard was a graduate of Everett High School, Western Washington, and Covenant Seminary.

His family came to Westminster Church when he was just three years old. Faithfully he served the PCA as a pastor in Oklahoma and filled many positions in the NW Presbytery. Westminster was his home, and at the time of his death he was serving as an elder and ministerial coordinator after the retirement of Pastor Fred Zoeller. As ministerial coordinator, he believed Sunday night service was essential, so he preached every Sunday night. He felt that the Lord's day should begin with the Lord and end with the Lord.

Richard loved the word of God and loved giving Bibles to people.

His love for preaching the word of God led him to become a Gideon so he could give out Bibles that others might come to faith in Christ.

He will be greatly missed by his friends and family at Westminster, the Gideons, and extended family and friends.

Services will be held at Cornerstone Bible Church near Granite Falls at 7:00 p.m. on December 11, 2020.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Gideons or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

August 21, 1946 - November 6, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
