Richard Steward Hovet peacefully joined his Lord and Savior on the morning of September 6, 2020. Born on November 28, 1933 in Reynolds, North Dakota, Richard grew up in a large family, working farms and attending one room school houses with his older siblings throughout the North Dakota and Minnesota, before spending his high school years in Bemidji, Minnesota.

After stints at Concordia College and the US Army, and upon the passing of his father Thor, Richard drove his mother Edith and youngest sister Judy up to Alaska, where his oldest sister Millie had settled in the mid 1950's. A few years later he relocated to Seattle where he met his future bride, Jean Marie Ulleland, through a young adult group at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, where they were married in the fall of 1960. Richard and Jean proudly raised three children, moving to Bellevue in 1965, and spending over 56 years together, until Jean's passing from cancer in 2017.

Always a tinkerer, Richard spent time working for NCR, traveling all around the greater Seattle area fixing cash registers. He later put those skills to use at SeaFirst Bank maintaining proof machines. Meanwhile the family joined Grace Lutheran Church near downtown Bellevue, where Richard would be a major influence on the beautiful landscaping surrounding the church. Later in life he combined these two talents to work in "semi-retirement" at Lutheran Bible Institute in Issaquah, keeping the boilers running as well as enhancing the grounds.

Richard and Jean moved to Arlington in the fall of 1998 to be near their two daughters and four of their grandchildren. Stalwart members of Bethlehem Lutheran in Marysville, the two became involved in many of the ongoing activities there. Richard continued using his combined mechanical and gardening gifts at the Wilcox Farms Community Gardens, helping provide a place for people to raise fruits and vegetables, as well as a never-ending supply of rhubarb, harvested for the Marysville Food Bank multiple times each year.

Richard's faith was a strong component of his life, as he was always looking for opportunities to share God's Word with others. He was a true disciple and steadfast servant. We find peace in knowing that he now resides with Christ, and is free from his pain and struggle.

Richard is survived by his children Beth (Greg) Husted, Cindy (Jeff) Whitehead, and Andrew (Marilee) Hovet, as well as two of his sisters, Millie (Gordon) Dufseth and Judy (Bill) Barnes. He was immensely proud of his seven grandchildren, Sarah (Jordan) Alexander, Erin (Jason) Mass, Ryan and Lilly Whitehead, Patrick, James, and Christopher Hovet. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents Thor and Edith, brothers Norman (MaryJo) and Maynard (Vivian) and sisters Marjorie (Bruce) Kline, and Louise (Al) Lindberg.

A small graveside burial will be held at Meridian Cemetery in Kent, Washington, while a Celebration of Life will be shared at Bethlehem Lutheran at a later date. Donations in Richard's honor can be given to Wilcox Community Garden, an outreach of Bethlehem Lutheran, or Marysville Food Bank.

November 28, 1933 - September 6, 2020