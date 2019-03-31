Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard I. Schuler. View Sign

Richard Schuler Our beloved father, Richard Irving Schuler, was called to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019. He was born in Monroe, WA on January 25, 1934. He was preceded in death by our loving mother, Lynda (Hansen) Schuler, and his parents, Clyde Schuler and Marie (Bosch) Schuler-Brand. He is survived by his three children, James Schuler (Kimberly), Deanna Schuler-McCulloch (Tracy), Matthew Schuler (Lannatt); his sister, Marsha Anderson (Oscar) and brother, John Brand (Mary); grandchildren, Kyle Davis, Kaitlyn O'Kelly (Tim), Michael Schuler (Casey), Ryan Macomber, Blake Schuler, Jenna Schuler, and Cameron Schuler, as well as, great grandchildren, Ashton O'Kelly and Ace O'Kelly. Richard graduated from Snohomish High School in 1952. He married Lynda on May 2, 1959. He served in the United States Marines Corps before starting his 30-year career as a lineman with the Snohomish County PUD. During his retirement he worked with Puget Power, Jaco, Seattle City Light and many other cheerful side jobs including driving tractors for many local Snohomish farmers. He was also a member of St. John's Episcopal church, IBEW/Local 77, Kiwanis and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant and duck hunting, working on his house and yard. He enjoyed going to Starbucks and many other coffee shops to socialize with his friends. You could always catch him driving down the street on his scooter that he enjoyed so much! In his home of 60 years, located in Snohomish, WA, he raised his three children and continued to make many family memories with his grandchildren; who adored him and always looked forward to the root beer and treats he provided. He seldom got angry, often had a smile and loved to laugh. He was a great husband, dad and grandfather. He will forever be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospital Colby Campus Hospice Care (1700 13th St, Everett, WA 98201) for the exceptional, loving care they provided to our father and family. Services will be held on April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at G.A.R Cemetery in Snohomish, WA.



