1/1
Richard Kosola
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A child of the depression era, Richard J. Kosola was born November 14, 1932, to Oscar and Suoma Kosola in Yelm, Washington.

Though a man of few words, he was a deep thinker, full of love and care for his daughters Leanne Algard, Renee Matson, Joy Johnson and Melissa Goad (from his first marriage, to Wilma Wallen).

In his early adult years, Richard (aka Dick) had a strong interest in forestry, which he wove into family activities and vacations, instilling in his daughters a deep appreciation for the natural world.

Employed by Boeing, Eldec and Lockheed over the years, Dick had a solid work ethic. After retiring, he volunteered at the Poulsbo Marine Science Center and, with his second wife, Betty Iverson, the Poulsbo Kiwanis Club. Later, after Betty's death in 2000, Richard would spend much time at the Edmonds Senior Center, where he especially enjoyed dancing.

Richard Kosola died September 26, 2020 after complications from a stroke. He is survived by his four daughters and their families, including thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as his sister, Marie Cline. He will be greatly missed.

November 14, 1932 - September 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved