A child of the depression era, Richard J. Kosola was born November 14, 1932, to Oscar and Suoma Kosola in Yelm, Washington.

Though a man of few words, he was a deep thinker, full of love and care for his daughters Leanne Algard, Renee Matson, Joy Johnson and Melissa Goad (from his first marriage, to Wilma Wallen).

In his early adult years, Richard (aka Dick) had a strong interest in forestry, which he wove into family activities and vacations, instilling in his daughters a deep appreciation for the natural world.

Employed by Boeing, Eldec and Lockheed over the years, Dick had a solid work ethic. After retiring, he volunteered at the Poulsbo Marine Science Center and, with his second wife, Betty Iverson, the Poulsbo Kiwanis Club. Later, after Betty's death in 2000, Richard would spend much time at the Edmonds Senior Center, where he especially enjoyed dancing.

Richard Kosola died September 26, 2020 after complications from a stroke. He is survived by his four daughters and their families, including thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as his sister, Marie Cline. He will be greatly missed.

November 14, 1932 - September 26, 2020