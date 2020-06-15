Richard Kristjanson
1955 - 2020
Kristjanson In Loving Memory of Richard A. Kristjanson

It's been 5 long years,

There have been countless tears,

Birthdays, gatherings, Hawk's games too.

Even though we have let you go,

Our hearts still miss you so.

Love Mom, Gramps, and the rest of your family. December 5, 1955 - June 15, 2015

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 15 to Jun. 13, 2020.
