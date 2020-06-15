Kristjanson In Loving Memory of Richard A. Kristjanson



It's been 5 long years,



There have been countless tears,



Birthdays, gatherings, Hawk's games too.



Even though we have let you go,



Our hearts still miss you so.



Love Mom, Gramps, and the rest of your family. December 5, 1955 - June 15, 2015



