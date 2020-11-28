Rick was born in Twin Valley, Minnesota to Melvin and Selma Bueing. The family moved to Edmonds, WA shortly thereafter. He attended school within the Edmonds School District ending at Edmonds High School, class of 1955.

In his younger days Rick was a member of the King's Ring Boxing Club with occasional bouts on TV. He claimed he never lost a fight; (o.k. maybe one but that was a bad decision by the referee and caused a crowd uproar that lasted for several minutes). He always claimed victory, even if the win went to his opponent.

His career spanned many years working at Lynnwood Lumberman's, Simpson Building Supply, and for Weyerhauser until his retirement in 1992. After retirement bowling became his favorite sport where he made many friends. Those who knew Rick knew how much he loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and the playful twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, children Randy and Renee; brothers Marvin (May), Wally (Betty), Waldo (Jane), sister Carol Keith; a blended family of 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Selma and stepdaughter Barbara Anderson. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Richard L Bueing In Loving Memory