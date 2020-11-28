1/1
Richard L. Bueing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rick was born in Twin Valley, Minnesota to Melvin and Selma Bueing. The family moved to Edmonds, WA shortly thereafter. He attended school within the Edmonds School District ending at Edmonds High School, class of 1955.

In his younger days Rick was a member of the King's Ring Boxing Club with occasional bouts on TV. He claimed he never lost a fight; (o.k. maybe one but that was a bad decision by the referee and caused a crowd uproar that lasted for several minutes). He always claimed victory, even if the win went to his opponent.

His career spanned many years working at Lynnwood Lumberman's, Simpson Building Supply, and for Weyerhauser until his retirement in 1992. After retirement bowling became his favorite sport where he made many friends. Those who knew Rick knew how much he loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and the playful twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, children Randy and Renee; brothers Marvin (May), Wally (Betty), Waldo (Jane), sister Carol Keith; a blended family of 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Selma and stepdaughter Barbara Anderson. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Richard L Bueing In Loving Memory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved