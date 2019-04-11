Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Weikel. View Sign

June 8, 1948 - March 13, 2019 Richard Weikel passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2019. Richard was born on June 8, 1948 in Everett, WA and spent his growing years in Lowell. After graduating from Cascade High School in 1967, Richard served in the Army, beginning in 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1974. After his discharge, Richard worked at Weyerhaeuser mill where he met and married the love of his life, Cheryl (Henderson) in 1972, the year they welcomed their son, Brian. After leaving Weyerhaeuser in 1982, Richard joined Pacific Grinding Wheel (currently known as Radiac Abrasives Inc.). Richard retired as a lead in 2014. During his free time Richard enjoyed fishing in the Sound and in local lakes for trout. Most times these were family outings with Cheryl and Brian. Family outings also included many camping weekends in Darrington, WA, enjoying nature and the peace of the outdoors. Richard also developed a passion for woodworking and spent hours in his extensive shop making planters, windmills and swings for family and friends. Richard and Cheryl spent 47 years together, completely devoted to each other and were rarely apart. While visiting with them Richard rarely passed up an opportunity to brag about his son, Brian, and in later years, about his granddaughters, Bailie and Lindsey and their soccer skills. Richard was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Virgil Weikel; and his brothers, Ron and Marvin Heggie. Richard is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his son, Brian (Sherry); his granddaughters, Bailie and Lindsey; grandchildren, Jessie and Brandon; numerous great grandchildren; and his brother, Gary Weikel (Carolyn); and sisters, Sharen Rojas and Vicky Puryear. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, Providence Hospital, Everett, WA. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



