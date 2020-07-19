1/
Richard Lawrence
1934 - 2020
Dick Lawrence of Mission Beach passed quietly at home on June 21, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Dick is survived by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Inez, his daughter Karen Risdon and family (son-in-law Glenn, granddaughters Michelle, Denise, Shannon and great granddaughter, Alara), and his son Michael and daughter-in-law, Barbara. Dick was a retired 3rd generation railroader working for the Great Northern and Burlington Northern Railroads. Dick was an avid scuba diver, photographer and fisherman and enjoyed his bike group "the Big Shots". Dick was loved by many and is remembered for his sense of humor and as a great storyteller. The world is diminished because he is gone, but is still a better place because he was here. The family declines to hold a memorial service at this time due to Covid-19 concerns. March 2, 1934 - June 21, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
