Richard Lawrence Wilson died unexpectedly not covid-19 related at Miami Valley Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 75.

RIchard is survived by his long time partner, Janet Bull-Sias of Sidney; sister, Krystyna Wilson Tapp of Colorado; his children, Christopher Allen Wilson, of Oregon and Joe Wilson of Washington; grandchildren, Xi-Anna Renee Wilson, Bryce Michael Wilson, Christopher Anthony Wilson, and Etienne Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents Helmut and Marie Wilson of Marysville, WA, his ex-wife Toni Irene (Wilson) Derby, and his brother Ronald D. Wilson.

He led a colorful life and enjoyed a wide range of creative outlets; including woodworking and glass blowing.

He was cremated and there will be a private ceremony in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christopher Wilson's GOFUNDME page; gf.me/u/yiv58g

Condolences can be sent to the family at honoraryRLW@gmail.com

June 20, 1945 - July 27, 2020