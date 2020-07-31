1/
Richard Lawrence Wilson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Lawrence Wilson died unexpectedly not covid-19 related at Miami Valley Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 75.

RIchard is survived by his long time partner, Janet Bull-Sias of Sidney; sister, Krystyna Wilson Tapp of Colorado; his children, Christopher Allen Wilson, of Oregon and Joe Wilson of Washington; grandchildren, Xi-Anna Renee Wilson, Bryce Michael Wilson, Christopher Anthony Wilson, and Etienne Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents Helmut and Marie Wilson of Marysville, WA, his ex-wife Toni Irene (Wilson) Derby, and his brother Ronald D. Wilson.

He led a colorful life and enjoyed a wide range of creative outlets; including woodworking and glass blowing.

He was cremated and there will be a private ceremony in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christopher Wilson's GOFUNDME page; gf.me/u/yiv58g

Condolences can be sent to the family at honoraryRLW@gmail.com

June 20, 1945 - July 27, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved