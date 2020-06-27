Richard Lee Irish, 73, of Sultan WA passed away from cancer peacefully at home on June 11th. He was born in Monroe, WA and lived his early years in Montana, then grew up in Sultan, WA. Rick graduated from Sultan High School in 1965. He served in the Air Force, stationed at Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, CA and was a Vietnam Veteran. Rick worked in the logging industry, flooring industry, N. W. Artworks Bronze Casting Service and Romac Industries in Sultan. He loved being in the woods picking mushrooms, gold panning and going into old gold mines, metal detecting and rock hunting. He also enjoyed playing golf, going to the casino, shooting pool, Friday night poker games with friends, and he loved pulling pranks on his friends and family. But, his biggest love of all was riding his Harley.
Rick had a big heart and a huge love for his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Viola (Mittleider) Jenft of Sultan, WA and his stepmom Esther Irish of Lewistown, MT and Sister Dorlene Irish Martin of Lewistown, MT. He is survived by his dad Glen Irish of Las Vegas, NV and his stepdad James (Fran) Jenft of Edmonds, WA. Daughters Tami (Scott) Widen, Misty Irish and Leah Irish. Grandchildren Steven (Amber) Graham, Caleb (Michelle) Widen, Nicholas (Becca) Widen, Tayler and Jacob Pugmire and Hayden Wright. 4 great grandchildren. Siblings Glenda (Gordy) Klein, Gayle Claffey, Deborah (Guy) Jenft Mauck Bunting, Christine (Felix) Irish-Pena, Doug Irish, Robert Irish and Gary Irish and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ricks name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KA 66675-8516
November 6, 1946 - June 11, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.