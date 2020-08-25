A life lost too soon.

Richard passed on to heaven August 19, 2020. Richard is survived by his loving family, his mother Billee King & David, Skeeter, sister Samantha Blackburn, his son Chase Raymond, grandparents Rick and Vicky King, uncle Travis King and family, godparents Shane and Gidget Green and his stepfather Robert Blackburn and family. Richard also had many friends and extended family that loved him.

Richard was a lover of music and played the guitar he had an incredible sense of humor and was always with a smile and laughter to share. Richard loved working with his hands and he was a jack of all trades. He also fished in Alaska for several seasons. He will always be remembered for his kind soul & smiling blue eyes. When you remember him please say a little prayer. He is our angel now watching over us until we meet him there. Always in our hearts Richard.

May 22, 1989 - August 19, 2020