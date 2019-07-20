August 3, 1937 - June 21, 2019 Richard (Dick) Lee Kirk was born August 31, 1937 and left us on June 21 in Everett, WA. Son of Fredrick Alexander Kirk and Ethel Irene Greatorex Kirk, Dick was born in Dayton, WA and lived in North Eastern Oregon and settled in Selah, WA in the early 1950's. He graduated from Selah High School in 1955 and joined the Navy. He married Karen Joyce Winnett in 1960 and they had two children, Shamria Dawn Kirk and Shawna Dee Kirk. He rejoined the Navy and was a Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam era. He enjoyed "junqueing", metal detecting, and collecting. He was a great painter and an avid bird watcher, loving grandfather and great grandfather and lovingly touched many lives. He is survived by brothers, Michael Kirk, of Antigua and Patrick Kirk of Yakima, WA; and sister, Suzanne Kirk of Everett, WA. His daughters, Shamria Kirk, Hermiston, OR and Shawna Kirk, Pilot Rock, OR; and Shellie Lynn Gentles (Conrad) Wyss, Pendleton, OR; granddaughters, Hannah Joyce Kirk (Matt) Guenther, Katie Lynn Wyss, Tayler Ann Wyss; grandson, Conrad Blake Wyss; two great grandsons, Robert Bradley and Leo Thomas Guenther of Burbank, WA; and his schnauzer, Max; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ethel Kirk; brother, Gerald Eugene (Pink) Kirk; sister, Sandra Kay Kirk Roper; and loving companion, Jean Knight. Celebration of Life will be July 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at his residence.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 20, 2019