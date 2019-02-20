Born September 19, 1949 in Everett, WA, to Luthean and Gerald Isaacson.and died January 31, 2019 in Wenatchee, WA. US Army veteran; retired Everett Police Dept., volunteered for Emergency Services, American Red Cross, and Chelan County Fire Dist #1 (Wenatchee, WA). Awarded Spirit of the Red Cross, and Washington Firefighter of the Year (Chelan County Dist #1). Tireless volunteer, infor-mation officer, who helped fight wildfires in Eastern Washington, also was a Katrina hurricane (Louisana) volunteer. Survived by daughters, Jessica Walker, Angelique Regan and Heather Lacey; siblings, Sherry Peterson, Gary (Mary), Terry (Connie), Ted (Laura), Jeff (Diane) and Chris (Joni) Isaacson, and Linda Mann; and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was loved by us all.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 20, 2019