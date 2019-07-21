Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. Niesen Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Mathias Niesen Jr. Richard (Dick) Niesen Jr, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. He was born September 9, 1939, in Tacoma, WA, to June and Richard Niesen. Dick served in the United States Navy and traveled around the world in a submarine. He had fond memories living in Japan. After serving in the Navy he returned to Everett where he married Michelle Panasuk for 24 years and had two daughters, Michelle Myers and Christy O'Hara. He worked as a draftsman for several engineering firms and Snohomish County Public Works department. Dick had an entrepreneurial spirit and was a business owner for many years in Issaquah, Washington and Pahoa Hawaii. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Suzi Niesen, two daughters, two sons-in-law; four grandsons plus their spouses and six great grandchildren. Dad loved cooking, playing games, listening and teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren how to enjoy life. He was an avid story teller and always made people laugh with his uncanny ability to draw you into his joke. His moto was "why ruin a good story with the truth". He taught us the importance of humor in life and how to use it in good times and through adversity. We are forever thankful for this precious gift. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on July 27, 2019, noon-4pm at the home of Dick and Suzie, 21412 139th Place SE, Monroe, WA, 98272.



